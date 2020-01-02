A Randallstown man, Joseph Page Schmier, was arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman in Westminster while she held a child.
Schmier, 26, was charged with one count of second-degree assault. He was initially assigned $7,000 bail, but was being held without bond following a bail review Dec. 26, according to electronic court records.
According to charging documents, deputies of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to the alleged assault on Dec. 23. A woman told police that she was holding a child when Schmier grabbed for her cell phone. He then wrapped his arms around her and threw her to the ground while she was still holding the child. The woman said she tried to get away from him multiple times, but he slapped her, threw her to the ground again and struck her in the back of the head as she tried to evade him.
Police observed bruising on the woman’s hand consistent with her description, according to charging documents.
No attorney was listed for Schmier as of Jan. 2. A court scheduling date was set for March 6.