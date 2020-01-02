According to charging documents, deputies of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to the alleged assault on Dec. 23. A woman told police that she was holding a child when Schmier grabbed for her cell phone. He then wrapped his arms around her and threw her to the ground while she was still holding the child. The woman said she tried to get away from him multiple times, but he slapped her, threw her to the ground again and struck her in the back of the head as she tried to evade him.