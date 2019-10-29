A Westminster man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly destroying items and pushing a woman during a disagreement.
Filiberto Sarabia, 33, of the unit block of Pennsylvania Avenue, was charged with one count each of second-degree assault, third-degree burglary and malicious destruction of property less than $1,000 in value. He posted $5,000 bail and was released, according to electronic court records.
According to the statement of charges, an officer of the Westminster Police Department spoke to a woman at the police station on Sept. 14 who said Sarabia had assaulted her the day before. She said they were talking at the door of her residence when he pushed her back from the door. Inside her residence, he threw something at her mirror, breaking it.
Police spoke to Sarabia by phone on Sept. 15. Sarabia said that nothing had occurred on Sept. 13 and there was no photo or video evidence of what had happened that evening, according to the statement.
According to electronic court records, a warrant was served on Oct. 23.
According to electronic court records, a preliminary hearing was deferred and no future court dates were listed as of close of court Monday. No attorney was listed for Sarabia. When reached by phone Monday, Sarabia said he did not have any comment at this time.