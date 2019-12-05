A Manchester woman has been charged with assault after allegedly striking a man in the face on Nov. 30.
Victoria Armide Samuels, 47, of the 3800 block of Tracey Mill Road, is charged with one count of second-degree assault, according to electronic court records.
At about 10:29 p.m. Nov 30, a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a home in Manchester for a call of an assault, according to charging documents, and there met a man who alleged Samuels had “punched” him in the face.
The deputy noted in the charging documents that the man had bruising under his left eye that was immediately noticeable when the deputy met with him, and matched the man’s description of Samuels allegedly striking him with her right hand, according to charging documents, though when asked to clarify the man could not say if it was an open- or closed-fist blow.
The man told police that he and the woman had been arguing verbally when Samuels allegedly struck him, according to charging documents, and the man insisted that he had not touched Samuels, his part of the argument being verbal only. The deputy noted in the charging documents that there was no visible injury to Samuels.
Samuels told police that while she and the man had argued, the man spit on her and drew back his hand toward his head while yelling, and so she had slapped his cheek in an act of self-defense, according to charging documents. Samuels also said that she had been afraid that the man would physically harm her, but told police that he did not touch her beyond allegedly spitting on her, per the documents.
Samuels was arrested and taken to central booking, but was released that same day after posting $3,500 in bail, according to electronic court records.
No attorney was listed for Samuels in online court records. Samuels is due back in court Feb. 5 for a trial.