Saliard gave the following account to police, according to the statement. He told police he was in his room at the inn when a woman entered, grabbed the television and hit him over the head with it. The woman left and called her son, who arrived with his friends and assaulted Saliard. The son and his friends left, then Saliard went to the vehicle to speak to the woman. The names of the son and his friends were not listed in the police report. Saliard said the woman ignored him, so he punched the passenger-side window, breaking it.