A Westminster man was charged with assault after he pressed his fist against a woman’s throat and bashed her vehicle’s window Nov. 1, according to police.
Venson K. Saliard, 38, was charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and malicious destruction of property valued less than $1,000, online court records show. Saliard was being held without bond Tuesday.
According to the statement of probable cause, Maryland State Police arrived at Boston Inn, at 533 Baltimore Blvd., at about 10:10 p.m. for a reported dispute. Police saw a parked Ford Explorer with a broken window and Saliard standing beside it with a cut on his hand, according to the statement.
The woman said she tripped over the cables from a video game console and knocked over the television in the hotel room, according to the statement. Saliard then grabbed her, pushed her onto the bed and pressed his fist against her throat, the statement reads. The woman told Saliard she could not breathe, but he continued for several minutes before she freed herself, according to the statement.
The woman said she went to the vehicle and called 911, then Saliard broke the passenger-side mirror while she was still inside the vehicle, the statement reads. Saliard then punched the window a few times and broke it with a chair from the inn, according to the statement.
Police saw redness on the woman’s neck and throat, the statement reads.
Saliard gave the following account to police, according to the statement. He told police he was in his room at the inn when a woman entered, grabbed the television and hit him over the head with it. The woman left and called her son, who arrived with his friends and assaulted Saliard. The son and his friends left, then Saliard went to the vehicle to speak to the woman. The names of the son and his friends were not listed in the police report. Saliard said the woman ignored him, so he punched the passenger-side window, breaking it.
The Carroll County Public Defender’s Office declined to comment on Saliard’s case. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 20, online court records show.