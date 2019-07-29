Baltimore man charged with stealing from Dick’s Sporting Goods in Westminster

A Baltimore man was charged after he allegedly stole from a Dick’s Sporting Goods in Westminster two months ago.
Dwayne Lee Russell Jr., 19, of the 4000 block of Gladder Ave., was charged with one count of second-degree assault, one count of conspiracy to commit theft from $1,500 to $25,000, and one count of theft from $1,500 to $25,000. A warrant was issued as of June 21, but Russell failed to appear, according to electronic court records.
Russell is currently held at the Department of Corrections in Baltimore, the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office said July 29.
According to the statement of charges, on May 1 Russell and an unknown accomplice entered Dicks Sporting Goods in Westminster and grabbed arm loads of Adidas products valued at $1,500.
The two rode off in a silver Acura with an unidentified driver. A store associate at Dick’s said that Russell had stolen from the store in the past, according to the statement.
A court date is scheduled for Aug. 9. No attorney was listed for him in electronic court records.