A Westminster man has been indicted on felony counts of drug distribution after allegedly selling cocaine to an undercover cop.
Brandon Davon Ross, 26, of the 800 block of Washington Road, was indicted Oct. 10 on two counts of unlawfully distributing cocaine, according to electronic court records and the recently released criminal indictment.
According to the indictment, Davos sold cocaine to an undercover Maryland State Police officer on two occasions, the first on or around July 10, on the unit block of Main Street in Westminster, and the second on or around Aug. 22 near the intersection of Bond and Green streets in Westminster.
Ross was arrested on Oct. 24 and released on his own recognizance on Oct. 25, according to electronic court records, and he is next scheduled to appear in Carroll County Circuit Court for a trial on Jan. 2.
No phone number on record could be found for Ross. He is being represented by the Carroll County Public Defender’s Office, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.