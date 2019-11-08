A Sykesville man, Michael Clinton Rosier, 55, was charged with one count of second-degree assault after allegedly punching a woman.
Rosier was released Thursday on his own recognizance, according to online court records.
According to the statement of probable cause, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene of a reported assault and spoke to the two parties involved. A deputy spoke to a woman who said Rosier punched her in the face and stomach while she was a passenger in his truck “for no reason.”
Rosier told police that when he picked the woman up in his truck she began yelling at him and they argued, according to the statement. He said she then threw a water bottle at his face while he was driving, and he applied the brakes suddenly “and she may have hit her face on the dash,” the statement read.
A deputy noted a small cut and swelling on the woman’s lip, according to the statement.
Rosier did not immediately respond to a call for comment Friday evening. No attorney was listed for Rosier in online court records.
A court date is scheduled for Jan. 15.