Washington man charged with theft, fraud after Mercedes-Benz sedan stolen from Sykesville dealership

According to charging documents, a man purchased a 2015 Mercedes-Benz S550 for $42,692 from Trust Auto in Sykesville, using documents including a Social Security number that identified him as Rosenberg on Dec. 11. Three days later, Trust Auto was contacted by a financial institution and told the Social Security number was fake. Trust Auto personnel then contacted law enforcement, and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation using surveillance video and checking to see if Rosenberg had any outstanding warrants.