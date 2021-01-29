Washington man charged with theft, fraud after Mercedes-Benz sedan stolen from Sykesville dealership

A Washington, D.C., man is facing fraud and theft charges after allegedly stealing a luxury sedan from a Sykesville dealership.
Clayton Aristotle Rosenberg, 28, of the 900 block of 6th Street, is charged with two felonies, theft of $25,000 to $100,000 and providing fraudulent identification in the theft of $25,000 to $100,000, as well as two misdemeanors, according to electronic court records. He was arrested Jan. 18 and released on $40,000 unsecured personal bond.
According to charging documents, a man purchased a 2015 Mercedes-Benz S550 for $42,692 from Trust Auto in Sykesville, using documents including a Social Security number that identified him as Rosenberg on Dec. 11. Three days later, Trust Auto was contacted by a financial institution and told the Social Security number was fake. Trust Auto personnel then contacted law enforcement, and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation using surveillance video and checking to see if Rosenberg had any outstanding warrants.
It was determined that the name Clayton Aristotle Rosenberg appeared on a warrant for Kenneth Devonta Clayton, with the same birth date and Social Security number Rosenberg provided to the dealership, wanted for fraud by the Iowa City police department, according to charging documents. A warrant was issued for Rosenberg’s arrest.
A trial is scheduled for March 24 in Carroll County District Court, according to electronic court records.