Westminster woman charged with assaulting minor

A Westminster woman has been charged with assault after allegedly striking a minor in the face and stomach.
Kelly Elizabeth Robinson, 39, of Westminster, is charged with one count of second-degree assault, according to electronic court records.
On Aug. 28, Westminster police responded to a Westminster home and spoke with a minor who alleged Robinson struck the victim “four to five” times in the face and stomach with an open hand, according to charging documents. Police noted in the charging documents that the victim had red marks and swelling on their cheeks and stomach.
Robinson was arrested and taken to Carroll County Detention Center, where she was initially held without bond, but was released Aug. 29 after a bail review hearing and posting a $2,000 bail, according to electronic court records.
She has a trial date scheduled in Carroll County District Court on Oct. 30. Robinson was listed in electronic court records as being represented by the Office of the Public Defender.
Reached by phone on Sept 4, Robinson elected not to comment for this story.