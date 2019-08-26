Taneytown man charged with assault for allegedly headbutting, spitting on Westminster police officers

A Taneytown man is charged with second-degree assault after he allegedly headbutted a police officer, police say.
Tavon M. Robertson, 24, of the unit block of Carnival Drive, was arrested and released on recognizance Aug. 24, online court documents show. He was also charged with intoxicated public disturbance, intoxicated endangerment, disorderly conduct, and second-degree assault of a police officer, according to online court records.
According to the statement of probable cause, a Westminster police officer on foot patrol in the area of 4 W. Main St. encountered two men yelling at each other and surrounded by a crowd of approximately 30 people on Aug. 24 at about 12:32 a.m. The officer told the men to leave, one of whom, Robertson, walked into the middle of the street and kept yelling back at the other man. Robertson came back and continued to yell at the other man while the police officer stood between them, the statement reads. The police officer smelled alcohol emitting from Robertson, according to the statement.
Robertson approached the officer with a closed fist and the officer put his hand on Robertson’s chest, telling him to get back, but Robertson continued yelling. The officer arrested Robertson, but he refused to move so two more officers came to help take him to a police vehicle, according to the statement. Once Robertson was by the vehicle, an officer started to search his person, and while he checked Robertson’s left foot, another officer alleges that Robertson “head butted” the first officer’s forehead.
When the officers tried to get Robertson inside the vehicle, he refused to sit and made threatening remarks toward the officers, according to the statement. As an officer tried to put Robertson’s seat belt on, he kicked the door open, kept yelling, and spit flew from his mouth. Robertson’s shirt was pulled over his head to keep him from spitting on the officers, according to the statement. Robertson flailed and prevented officers from securing him in the vehicle, so an officer rode in the back while they took him to central booking.
Robertson did not immediately return a call for comment. No attorney information was listed online. A court date is scheduled for Oct. 29.