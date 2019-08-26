Taneytown man charged with assault for allegedly headbutting, spitting on Westminster police officers

According to the statement of probable cause, a Westminster police officer on foot patrol in the area of 4 W. Main St. encountered two men yelling at each other and surrounded by a crowd of approximately 30 people on Aug. 24 at about 12:32 a.m. The officer told the men to leave, one of whom, Robertson, walked into the middle of the street and kept yelling back at the other man. Robertson came back and continued to yell at the other man while the police officer stood between them, the statement reads. The police officer smelled alcohol emitting from Robertson, according to the statement.