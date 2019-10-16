One of the two people indicted on 109 counts after 27 dogs were found dead and 27 others were found in squalor at a Hampstead property in April has been given the maximum sentence for aggravated animal cruelty after pleading guilty.
John J. Roberts, 49, formerly of the 4300 block of Black Rock Road, pleaded guilty Wednesday to 11 counts of aggravated animal cruelty before the Hon. Maria L. Oesterreicher in Carroll County Circuit Court, according to a news release from the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office. The judge sentenced Roberts to 33 years suspending all but 11 years and 11 days to serve. The maximum penalty for each of the 11 counts of aggravated animal cruelty is three years, according to the release.
The other person charged in the case, Laura S. Filler, 56, pleaded guilty Oct. 7 to 11 counts of aggravated animal cruelty but is not scheduled to be sentenced until Jan. 17, according to online court records. She is being held until her sentencing.
Roberts must pay $10,965 as restitution to the Carroll County Humane Society for its care of the 27 dogs that survived, and he owes $91,400 to The Dennis & Sharon Chiodi Living Trust, the homeowner of the property where Roberts previously resided, for damage to the home, the release states.
When Roberts is released he will be supervised by the Department of Parole and Probation for five years, during which time he will be prohibited from owning or possessing animals or having animals in his custody or control, and animal control officials may visit his home, the release reads. He will be required to undergo a mental health evaluation and follow any treatment recommendations, according to the release.
Before Wednesday’s sentencing, Roberts had been scheduled to begin a jury trial Nov. 18, online court records indicated.
Roberts and Filler were arrested after animal control officers found 38 dogs, 11 of which were dead, in squalid conditions at the Black Rock Road property April 5. Days later, an additional 16 dogs were found dead there.
In April, Sheriff Jim DeWees was quoted as saying, “This was one of the most disturbing scenes that many of the first responders have ever seen," regarding the Black Rock Road property.
“As officers approached the home, they smelled an overwhelming odor of decomposition, heard barking and saw dogs inside jumping up against filthy windows,” Wednesday’s news release states.
They tried to contact someone in the home and were unsuccessful, finding the door was locked from the outside.
“Upon opening the door to the home, officers were overwhelmed with the odors of ammonia, decomposition and fecal matter, and were immediately met by numerous dogs,” the release reads. “There was no water or palatable food available for the dogs found on the first floor of the home. Every surface of the home accessed by the dogs was covered in a sludge-like matter, the main floor containing 2-4 inches of sludge, with no clean dry place for any of the dogs to sit or lay down.”
Filler and Roberts had been renting the home since 2008 and were operating an “unlicensed breeding operation” that Filler referred to as “Black Rock Dalmatians” and “Black Rock Puppies” on social media, according to the release.
The case was investigated by Animal Control Officer Edward Smith, along with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Melissa Hockensmith prosecuted the case, the release states.
The attorney listed for Roberts in court records, William Welch III, did not immediately return a call for comment.