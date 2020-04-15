Westminster police offering reward for information on reported armed robbery

Westminster police are seeking information on a suspect in a robbery that reportedly occurred a few minutes after midnight early Saturday morning.
A man told police he was robbed at gunpoint in the 100 block of W. Main St.
The suspect is described as a black male between 5-foot-six and 5-foot-eight with a medium build, police said. At the time of the robbery he was reported to be wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He reportedly fled east on foot.
The Westminster Police Department is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 410-848-4646, or information may be reported anonymously via the tips line, 410-857-8477, or by texting the keyword “TIPWPD” and the tip to 847411 (TIP411).