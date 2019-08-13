New Windsor 7-Eleven robbed at gunpoint, police seek suspect

A man carrying a semi-automatic weapon robbed the 7-Eleven in New Windsor and fled Aug. 12, police say.
According to a Tuesday release from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, a man entered the 2899 New Windsor Road store, displayed the gun, demanded money from the cashier, and is believed to have left in a dark-colored Pontiac sedan at about 3:08 a.m. after the employee handed over the cash. No injuries occurred, according to the release.
The man, carrying a “semi-automatic style rifle,” was described by police as black, between 25 and 30 years old, about 6 feet tall, and of thin build, the release states.
“The suspect was last seen wearing a dark blue sweatshirt, black cargo pants, and a dark colored ‘skull cap.’ Further, he was wearing sunglasses, black gloves, and a yellow traffic safety vest,” according to the release.
“Detectives from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services Section are continuing the investigation. Anyone with information about this incident or possible suspects is asked to contact Detective Ehrhart at 410-386-2499, jehrhart@carrollcountymd.gov, or the Anonymous TIPS Hotline at 1-888-399-TIPP,” the release states.