Westminster man charged with assault for second time in September

A Westminster man was charged with second-degree assault after allegedly striking a woman in the face, the second time he has been charged with assault in September.
Ridge Logan Millberry, 28, of the unit block of Hillside Court, was charged with one count of second-degree assault. He was being held without bail after a Thursday bail review, according to electronic court records.
According to the statement of charges, Westminster Police Department officers responded to a Westminster apartment Monday. A woman who resided there said Millberry, who was previously known to her, appeared at her residence earlier that day and asked to come inside. According to the statement, she said she denied him access and he struck her in the jaw with an open hand before leaving.
She said he returned later and banged on the door, but she did not let him in and he left again, according to the statement. She told police that she feared matters would escalate.
Police did not observe any signs of injury to the woman, according to the statement.
Earlier in the month, Millberry was charged with two counts of second-degree assault after an argument with another man allegedly turned to blows. Millberry was released on his own recognizance. He has a court date scheduled for Oct. 2 in that case.
Millberry was being represented by the Office of the Public Defender in this case, according to electronic court records. A court date is scheduled for Nov. 13.