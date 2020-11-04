Baltimore man faces assault charges after incident in Westminster

A Baltimore man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a woman in Westminster.
Ulysses Richmond, 27, of the 3400 block of Cotwood Place, is facing charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and theft of between $100 and $1,500. An arrest warrant was served on Oct. 17 and after an Oct. 30 hearing he continues to be held without bond, according to electronic court records.
According to charging documents, Richmond and the woman were having a conversation that turned into an argument, which began to escalate. Richmond then threw the woman onto a bed, got on top of her and began choking her with both hands for 30 to 45 seconds while asking her, “Do you want to die?” according to charging documents.
The incident ended when the woman got away and retrieved a knife from the kitchen, demanding that Richmond leave. He did, taking with him two pair of shoes that belonged to the woman, charging documents state. Police noted abrasions on both sides of the woman’s neck.
When reached by phone, Richmond declined to comment. He has a preliminary hearing set for Dec. 2 in Carroll County District Court.