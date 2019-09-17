$2,000 reward offered for tips on Eldersburg homicide case; Carroll authorities still investigating

To aid police in their search for answers about the alleged slaying of a Hagerstown man in Eldersburg, Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,000 for tips that lead to an arrest and charges.
Bob Gurecki, 56, was found dead at Retro Environmental Inc. in the 5300 block of Enterprise St. in Eldersburg at 2:22 p.m. May 4, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. According to the company’s website, Gurecki was president of Retro Environmental.
“We’ve had several tips, but it’s not exactly a groundswell of tips," said the investigating officer, Det. Sean O’Meara of the Sheriff’s Office.
He could not provide any specific information about the investigation, but said it was ongoing. The death is being investigated as a homicide.
O’Meara said the Sheriff’s Office reached out to Metro Crime Stoppers to form a partnership for the case on behalf of Gurecki’s family.
“We’re appreciative of any information we can get,” O’Meara said.
The business, which offers services such as asbestos and lead abatement, is in a business park just west of Klee Mill Road. Century High is across the street, just east of Klee Mill Road.
According to the Metro Crime Stoppers website, the organization is run by volunteers with the goal of supporting law enforcement. People can submit anonymous tips by calling the 24-hour, toll-free hotline at 1-866-7LOCKUP or submit a tip online at metrocrimestoppers.org.
Those with information can also contact O’Meara at someara@carrollcountymd.gov or 410-386-2926.