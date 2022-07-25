No charges filed in alleged attempted abduction of 2-year-old boy at Reese carnival Friday

Police questioned then released with no charges a man accused of attempting to kidnap a 2-year-old boy at the annual carnival Friday night at Reese & Community Volunteer Fire Department.

New Windsor Council member William Holl said a man grabbed his 2-year-old son by his backpack at the carnival at about 6:30 p.m. Friday.

“While we were walking to the next carnival ride, the man grabbed the little loop at the top of his dinosaur backpack and started walking in the other direction … but because he was so close … my wife was able to quickly turn around and grab my son back. We ended up running over to the cops and they detained him immediately,” Holl said Monday.

Holl said police told him the suspect “came with three other adults that were also there without kids doing the same thing … standing around the corner watching children.”

According to the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack, a man was questioned about the incident and released with no charges.

“There were no charges in the case, so you can surmise that there was no wrongdoing,” said Maryland State Police spokeswoman Elena Russo, adding that the identity of the person of interest would not be released.

Kati Townsley, vice president and public information officer for the fire company, said the carnival had several security measures in place during the carnival. Defender One Security LLC of Owings Mills, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police were all on site, she said.

“As soon as Reese’s personnel became aware of the incident, everybody involved in law enforcement was also made aware and it was turned over to Maryland State Police,” Townsley said.

On Sunday, Holl made a post on Facebook urging the public to contact the Westminster Barracks with information about the incident.

“After being told there was no witnesses by the detective we now have information that there was additional witnesses. Please please please, if anyone saw the man grab our son please reach out to the Westminster Barracks!” Holl wrote on Facebook.

Police said the suspect was identified, detained and transported to the Westminster Barrack for questioning on Friday. According to a news release, investigators conducted interviews with the complainant, suspect and additional witnesses.

The case remains open as of Monday afternoon, pending a review by the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office, which was also consulted during the investigation, the news release states.

Holl said he plans to press charges against the suspect if no charges are filed by the state’s attorney’s office.