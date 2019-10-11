A Sykesville man faces first- and second-degree assault charges after he strangled a woman until she passed out Wednesday, police say.
Jessie E. Redmond, 56, is being held without bond as of noon Friday, online court records show.
According to the statement of probable cause, the woman was at Redmond’s residence when he became angry late at night after he saw a text on her phone that she sent to her friend, saying, “I don’t feel safe here.” Redmond then pushed the victim onto the bed, got on top of her and began to “strangle her,” according to the statement. Redmond allegedly kept his hand on her throat until she “passed out.”
When she regained consciousness, Redmond apologized but withheld her car keys and cellphone from her, according to the statement. The woman returned to her home the next day and said she did not call the police at first because she was scared of what Redmond would do, the statement reads.
Police noted two bruises on the victim’s neck and she was taken to Carroll Hospital for thermal imaging of her neck, according to the statement.
Redmond told police no assault occurred and called the victim a liar, saying all that occurred was an argument, the statement reads. The deputy moved to put Redmond in handcuffs and he resisted at first, but the deputy gained control and arrested him, according to the statement. Redmond then said the woman scratched his arms, the statement reads. There were no charges filed against the woman in online court records related to this incident.
No attorney information was listed for Redmond in online court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 6.