Reisterstown man charged with distributing sexual images, video

A Reisterstown man is accused of distributing sexual images of a woman and harassing her by telephone.
Roy E. Redifer, 55, of the 13000 block of Old Hanover Road, was arrested Thursday and charged with telephone misuse and three counts of distributing intimate/sexual images without the subject’s consent, according to online court documents. He was initially held on $5,000 bond, but after a Friday bail review he was held without bail, online court documents show.
According to the statement of charges, Redifer left “incessant” and “harassing” voicemails on the victim’s cellphone, stating that he distributed nude photos and sexual videos of the victim to people they knew. When the victim did not answer his calls, the statement reads, he called her mother and sent her sexual videos of the victim.
The victim told police Redifer was on work release from the Carroll County Detention Center when he distributed the photos and videos, the statement reads. On May 13, Westminster police contacted the Detention Center and confirmed Redifer was still incarcerated and his phone was being held, according to the statement.
A search warrant was issued May 21 for Redifer’s phone, which was sent to an investigator, the statement reads. Westminster police reviewed the contents of the victim’s mother’s phone and Redifer’s phone Monday, and confirmed he sent a sexual video and three nude photographs of the victim to her mother, according to the statement.
A warrant for Redifer’s arrest was issued the following day and was served Thursday, according to online court records.
No attorney information for Redifer was listed in online court records. A trial is scheduled for Sept. 18 in Carroll County District Court.