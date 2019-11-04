A New Windsor woman was charged with burglary after she allegedly stole furniture, antiques and jewelry from a residence while the homeowner was away for several months.
Amanda J. Rasmussen, 39, of the 4000 block of Hawks Hill Road, was charged with first- and third-degree burglary, theft scheme to take property valued between $25,000 and $100,000, malicious destruction of property valued at or more than $1,000, drug possession, and possessing drug paraphernalia, online court records show.
The warrant for Rasmussen’s arrest was served Oct. 31 and she was released Nov. 1 on $1,500 bond, online court records indicate.
According to the statement of charges, a resident of Clear Ridge Road in New Windsor said they returned home after being in Florida since April and found several items missing. The victim said various pieces of furniture, a washer, dryer, antiques, collectibles, and jewelry were missing, estimated to be worth $30,000 total, according to the statement. The garage door was also damaged and taken apart, the statement reads. Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded Oct. 2, the statement reads.
A pile of partially burned trash was found on the victim’s property, and within that pile there was a piece of mail with Rasmussen’s address written on it, according to the statement. A friend of the victim’s went to the address on the envelope and saw the victim’s stolen items in the back yard Oct. 23 and called police, the statement reads.
Detectives of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office executed a search and seizure warrant at the residence Oct. 24 and interviewed Rasmussen, according to the statement. Rasmussen admitted she went to the Clear Ridge Road home several times over the prior two months and stole property, the statement reads. The stolen items were found at Rasmussen’s home and seized, according to the statement.
While at Rasmussen’s home, police also found suspected methamphetamine, the statement reads.
The phone number listed for Rasmussen was met with a restricted calling message. No attorney information was listed for Rasmussen online. A hearing is scheduled for Nov. 27.