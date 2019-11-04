According to the statement of charges, a resident of Clear Ridge Road in New Windsor said they returned home after being in Florida since April and found several items missing. The victim said various pieces of furniture, a washer, dryer, antiques, collectibles, and jewelry were missing, estimated to be worth $30,000 total, according to the statement. The garage door was also damaged and taken apart, the statement reads. Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded Oct. 2, the statement reads.