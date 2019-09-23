Windsor Mill man arrested for intent to distribute, deputy injured during foot chase through Westminster

A Windsor Mill man stands accused of charges related to intent to distribute after police chased him down and jumped on his back in a ditch Sept. 20, police say.
Dwight W. Raney, 27, of the 5500 block of Northgreen Road, was charged with three counts of possession with intent to distribute narcotics and one count each of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl/heroin and possessing a large amount of controlled dangerous substances, online court records show. Raney was being held without bond as of 1 p.m. Sept. 23, online court records indicate.
According to the statement of probable cause, a deputy of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office spotted Raney walking in the area of West Main Street, Westminster, at about 7 p.m., recognized him from previous encounters, and approached him because a child support warrant was out for his arrest. As the deputy exited the vehicle, Raney turned around and ran across Main Street toward Johanssons Dining House, ignoring the deputy’s orders to stop, according to the statement. Raney then ran down Liberty Street, stumbled across the train tracks, then fell when he hit a ditch.
When Raney tried to get back up, the deputy jumped on his back and told him to take his right hand out from under his stomach, according to the statement. Raney stuck his arm out, holding a “thick” wad of cash, which another officer took, the statement reads. Cash was also lying on the ground around Raney, according to the statement. Police searched the area where Raney ran and found four clear baggies containing 35.7 grams of suspected crack cocaine, eight grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, 2.4 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and 2.2 grams of suspected cocaine, in addition to $2,726 cash, the statement reads.
Emergency medical services personnel checked Raney for injuries, including a scratch on his head, and said he did not need medical attention, according to the statement. Police then took Raney to central booking.
A detective who was also chasing Raney fell and broke his collar bone and went to Carroll Hospital for treatment, according to the statement.
No attorney information for Raney was listed online. A court date is scheduled for Oct. 22.