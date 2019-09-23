Windsor Mill man arrested for intent to distribute, deputy injured during foot chase through Westminster

When Raney tried to get back up, the deputy jumped on his back and told him to take his right hand out from under his stomach, according to the statement. Raney stuck his arm out, holding a “thick” wad of cash, which another officer took, the statement reads. Cash was also lying on the ground around Raney, according to the statement. Police searched the area where Raney ran and found four clear baggies containing 35.7 grams of suspected crack cocaine, eight grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, 2.4 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and 2.2 grams of suspected cocaine, in addition to $2,726 cash, the statement reads.