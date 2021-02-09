Westminster man charged with repeatedly assaulting co-worker

A Westminster man faces assault charges after he allegedly struck and choked a co-worker multiple times last week.
Bailey Richard Quesenberry, 21, of the 1300 block of Pleasant Valley Road, is charged with two felony counts of first-degree assault and three counts of second-degree assault, which are misdemeanors. He is being held without bond as of Monday afternoon.
Taneytown police responded to a call at from Lorien Taneytown assisted living facility on Wednesday afternoon alleging that an assault of one employee by another had occurred the previous day, according to charging documents. The director of the facility provided a written statement from an employee who said she was assaulted by a co-worker on more than one occasion, as well as witness testimony describing the alleged assaults, after which the responding officer made contact with the employee.
The woman told police that over the course of a four-hour shift, Quesenberry, without warning, attempted to strangle her on two separate occasions and also struck her in the throat, saying that he “karate chopped’ her with his hand. She said she suffered a panic attack following the repeated assaults, charging documents noted.
Police also received witness testimony, allegedly confirming the woman’s version of events. An arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday and he was arrested Thursday, according to electronic court records.
Quesenberry, who is represented by Jeremy Eldridge of the Law Office of Eldridge, Nachtman & Crandell, has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 9.