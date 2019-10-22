A Pennsylvania man was arrested after he allegedly took a woman’s hearing aids and hit her in the eye at a Westminster residence, police say.
Robert M. Poole, 31, of the 200 block of Skyview Circle in Hanover, was charged with second-degree assault and violating a protective order Oct. 19, according to online court records. Poole is being held without bond, online court records indicate.
According to the statement of probable cause, a landlord in Westminster called the police Oct. 19 after a tenant told him a man she had a protective order against came to her bedroom and took her hearing aids. Police found Poole asleep on the bed in the woman’s residence, arrested him, took the hearing aids from him, and returned them to the woman, according to the statement.
Poole allegedly said he came to the woman’s residence at her invitation Oct. 18 around 8 p.m. and asked her to lift the protective order against him, the statement reads. When she refused, Poole hit her in the eye, according to the statement. The victim also said her arm was injured and police saw red abrasions on the arm, the statement reads.
A spokesperson for the Carroll County Public Defender’s Office said they did not wish to comment on the case. A court date is scheduled for Jan. 8.