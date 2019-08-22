Pennsylvania man charged with assault for allegedly punching woman in stomach in Westminster

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with second-degree assault after he allegedly punched a woman in the stomach who recently gave birth via cesarean section, police say.
Robert M. Poole, 31, of the 200 block of Skyview Circle in Hanover, was charged Aug. 20 then released Aug. 21 on $1,500 bail after a bail review hearing, online court records show.
According to the statement of probable cause, the victim told Westminster Police that Poole “punched her in the stomach and dragged her across the carpet” after she tried to get him to leave the Westminster residence Aug. 19, and the woman suffered vaginal bleeding.
The assault was reported to Westminster Police on Aug. 20, according to the statement. The victim could not recall what time of day the assault occurred, the statement reads.
Poole told police he had given the woman a “piggyback ride," then she fell off and got hurt, according to the statement.
The victim had a “large welt and scab on her left elbow and a small bruise under her right eye,” while Poole had a “small scrape” on his elbow, the statement reads.
Poole was arrested at 4:15 p.m. Aug. 20 in Westminster, according to the statement.
Poole did not immediately return a call for comment. No attorney for Poole was listed in online court records. A court date was scheduled for Oct. 16.