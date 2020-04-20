Police search for missing women, one last seen in Taneytown

Maryland State Police are looking for two women who may be traveling together.
Police at the Westminster barrack want to speak with Heather Grogg, 33, and Danielle Tyler, 18, according to a social media post shared by the state police Monday.
Tyler was last seen in Taneytown April 6, according to the post.
Grogg is described as a white woman with red hair, blue eyes, 5 feet 2 inches tall, and weighing about 175 pounds.
Tyler is described as a white woman with blonde hair (though she is known to change her hair color), green eyes, 5 feet 3 inches tall, and weighing about 110 pounds. She has “snake bite” piercings on either side of her lower lip, a small nose ring in both sides of her nose, and is known to wear wrist accessories such as bracelets and hair ties.
Anyone that has information or knows the whereabouts of Grogg or Tyler is asked to call the Westminster barrack at 410-386-3000.