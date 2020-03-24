Possibly armed man who was barricaded in Westminster taken into custody

A man believed to be armed who had barricaded himself inside a townhome in the 800 block of Ewing Drive in Westminster was taken into custody after a three-hour standoff, according to police.
Deputy Chief Pete D’Antuono said there were no shots fired, no injuries and the man was taken to Carroll Hospital for an evaluation. D’Antuono said two long guns were taken out of the residence after the situation was resolved. A woman who initially called police said the man was armed and would shoot any cop that came to the door, according to D’Antuono.
Police were called to the scene at 2:37 p.m. and residents of Johahn Drive, Ewing Drive and Janice Way were directed by the city’s police chief to shelter in their homes until police resolved the situation.
“We believe he does have a firearm," Chief Thomas Ledwell told the Times at about 5:10 p.m. Tuesday. “We don’t believe that he’s posing a danger to anybody outside the area.”
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the county negotiations team, which is made up of police officers from different agencies, were also present. Police communicated with the man via phone, Ledwell said.
The standoff ended at approximately 5:45 p.m. after the man agreed to exit the residence, according to D’Antuono.