Silver Spring man charged with assault for allegedly putting knife against neck of woman holding baby in Westminster

A Silver Spring man faces six charges, including felony first-degree assault, after he allegedly punched a woman and held a knife against her neck while she held an 8-month-old baby during an incident that began in Montgomery County and continued in Westminster, police say.
Marcos A. Decena Peralta, 20, was charged with first-degree and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, malicious destruction of property valued less than $1,000, and two counts of violating a protective order, online court records show. He was held without bond until an Aug. 19 bail review, then released on $5,000 bail, online court records indicate.
According to the application for statement of charges, Peralta and a woman fought at Silver Spring and Westminster residences July 23, but the alleged assault was not reported until July 26. The arrest warrant was issued July 27 and served Aug. 17, online court records show. The victim said she reported the assault late because Peralta broke her phone’s screen when she tried to call 911, and using the broken phone caused the victim to cut her fingers, according to the statement.
The victim told the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office that she and Peralta argued and then Peralta shoved her onto a bed and caused her to hit the floor in Silver Spring, according to the statement. The two then went to a Westminster residence, where Peralta punched her in the arms and grabbed her shoulders and threw her onto a bed, the statement reads.
Peralta grabbed a knife and threatened to kill the woman, moving closer while he held the knife horizontally in his hand, according to the statement. At one point, Peralta “briefly placed the knife against [the victim’s] neck, with the blade facing her throat,” but the victim was able to back away, the statement reads. The victim said she held an 8-month-old baby in her left arm during the entire assault at the Westminster residence, according to the statement.
The victim tried to flee with the child, but Peralta followed them, grabbed the woman’s shoulders and tried to throw her against his vehicle, the statement reads. He tried to keep her from ringing the neighbor’s doorbell, and when she succeeded he walked away, according to the statement.
Peralta declined to comment when reached by phone. No attorney information for Peralta was listed online. A court date is scheduled for Oct. 9.