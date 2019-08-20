Silver Spring man charged with assault for allegedly putting knife against neck of woman holding baby in Westminster

Peralta grabbed a knife and threatened to kill the woman, moving closer while he held the knife horizontally in his hand, according to the statement. At one point, Peralta “briefly placed the knife against [the victim’s] neck, with the blade facing her throat,” but the victim was able to back away, the statement reads. The victim said she held an 8-month-old baby in her left arm during the entire assault at the Westminster residence, according to the statement.