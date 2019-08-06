Teen wanted for alleged attempted homicide of 5-year-old last seen in Maryland, Pennsylvania police say

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Perez smothered the girl with a pillow and sexually and physically assaulted her in a residence in Mount Pleasant Township, in Adams County. The victim told police she could not breathe and “went to ‘sleep,’ which is believed to be the time she became unconscious,” according to the affidavit. When the victim woke up she could not hear, her legs hurt, and she could not walk, the affidavit reads. The victim had “petechial markings,” or marks caused by bleeding, on her face, head neck, and shoulder area, according to the affidavit.