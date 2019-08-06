Teen wanted for alleged attempted homicide of 5-year-old last seen in Maryland, Pennsylvania police say

A Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, teen wanted for attempted homicide of a 5-year-old girl in Pennsylvania was last seen driving to Maryland, police say.
Octavian Perez, 16, has been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, indecent assault and two counts of strangulation, according an online court document.
According to a news release from the Pennsylvania State Police’s Gettysburg barrack, Perez was first thought to be a runaway who went missing Sunday in Bonneauville Borough, in Adams County.
“During the investigation, it was determined that he caused severe bodily harm to a juvenile victim (name not being released),” the release states.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Perez smothered the girl with a pillow and sexually and physically assaulted her in a residence in Mount Pleasant Township, in Adams County. The victim told police she could not breathe and “went to ‘sleep,’ which is believed to be the time she became unconscious,” according to the affidavit. When the victim woke up she could not hear, her legs hurt, and she could not walk, the affidavit reads. The victim had “petechial markings,” or marks caused by bleeding, on her face, head neck, and shoulder area, according to the affidavit.
State police interviewed the victim Monday at about 2 a.m., then another witness came to police about 12 hours later, the affidavit states.
The witness said he was driving with Perez to Maryland on Sunday at about noon when Perez said he needed to “tell him something,” according to the affidavit. Perez told him he choked the 5-year-old and believed he killed her, the affidavit states. Perez also said he had consumed alcohol the night before and was angry, the witness told police, according to the affidavit.
Megan Frazer, public information officer for Pennsylvania State Police Troop H, could not specify where in Maryland Perez was last seen.
Anyone with information of Perez’s whereabouts or the alleged incident may contact Pennsylvania State Police at 717-334-8111.