Pennsylvania man charged after police allegedly find over 100 grams of marijuana in Carroll County traffic stop

Brent Michael Snyder, 32, of the 700 block of West Philadelphia St. in York, Pennsylvania, was charged with two counts of possession of paraphernalia for a controlled and dangerous substance, and one count each of possession of a controlled and dangerous substance, not marijuana, possession of a controlled and dangerous substance of marijuana more than 10 grams and possession of a controlled and dangerous substance with intent to distribute, according to online court records. Snyder was released on a $5,000 bond on Monday after initially being held without bond.