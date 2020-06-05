Pennsylvania man charged after police allegedly find over 100 grams of marijuana in Carroll County traffic stop

A Pennsylvania man faces multiple drug-related charges in Carroll County after police allegedly found a large amount of suspected marijuana in his possession.
Brent Michael Snyder, 32, of the 700 block of West Philadelphia St. in York, Pennsylvania, was charged with two counts of possession of paraphernalia for a controlled and dangerous substance, and one count each of possession of a controlled and dangerous substance, not marijuana, possession of a controlled and dangerous substance of marijuana more than 10 grams and possession of a controlled and dangerous substance with intent to distribute, according to online court records. Snyder was released on a $5,000 bond on Monday after initially being held without bond.
According to charging documents, police stopped Snyder after he sped and rolled past a stop sign. Snyder then exited the vehicle, police told him to lie on the ground and he complied. Police handcuffed Snyder, and he allegedly admitted to having marijuana, a scale and “everything” in his car. Synder told police that he was from out of the state and “freaked” and made a bad decision when he saw the officer behind him, the documents state.
Snyder told police that he doesn’t sell marijuana but that he purchased some and used the scale to weigh it, later adding that he had “a whole bunch of stuff” for the officers, according to the charging documents. Police searched Snyder and allegedly found a large amount of money in his wallet.
Officers then searched his vehicle and found a blue bag in the front passenger seat. Inside the bag was $558, a plastic bag containing 107.1 grams of what police suspected to be marijuana, a plastic bag containing 10.6 grams of what police suspected to be marijuana, a plastic bag containing eight grams of what police suspected to be marijuana, a plastic bag containing six grams of what police suspected to be hash oil wax, one black digital scale, a box of plastic sandwich bags and one heat-sealable plastic bag, according to the charging documents.
No attorney was listed for Snyder in online court records. Snyder declined to make a comment on the charges against him.
Snyder has a court hearing scheduled for June 26.