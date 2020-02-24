Pennsylvania man, woman charged with assault in Westminster

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Westminster residence at about 12:45 p.m. and saw King running from the rear of a residence with a bruised eye and cuts on her arm and neck, charging documents state. King told police some friends were allowing her and her boyfriend, “Ricky” to stay with them at the residence, and “Ricky” assaulted her, according to charging documents. King told police she did not call 911 and did not know who did, so police entered the house to find the potential 911 caller, charging documents read.