Pennsylvania man, woman charged with assault in Westminster

A man and woman from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania were charged with second-degree assault after they allegedly fought in Westminster on Feb. 13.
De Ani King, 19, of the 1400 block of Marcus Street, was released on recognizance Feb. 13, online court records indicate. Marcus D. Stultz, 22, of the 5000 block of Ohio Avenue, was also charged with making a false statement to a police officer, online court records show. He was released on $3,000 bond Feb. 13, according to online court records.
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Westminster residence at about 12:45 p.m. and saw King running from the rear of a residence with a bruised eye and cuts on her arm and neck, charging documents state. King told police some friends were allowing her and her boyfriend, “Ricky” to stay with them at the residence, and “Ricky” assaulted her, according to charging documents. King told police she did not call 911 and did not know who did, so police entered the house to find the potential 911 caller, charging documents read.
Police found “Ricky” with a scratch on his chest hiding in a bedroom closet, charging documents state. He initially gave two false names to police when they asked who he was, and finally identified himself as Marcus Stultz, according to charging documents.
King told police she and Stultz woke up that morning and immediately started fighting over the state of the house, then King threw a mirror on the ground, cutting herself and Stultz, charging documents read. King said she pushed Stultz backward, he grabbed her by the left arm and slammed her to the ground, then she ran out of the house and encountered the police, charging documents state.
Stultz told police he and King were angry with each other all morning and corroborated King’s account of the events, admitting he grabbed her arm and slammed her to the ground, according to charging documents. Stultz said he was afraid to give his real name because he had a child support warrant out for his arrest in Pennsylvania, charging documents state. Police found Stultz did have a warrant.
There was no phone number listed for Stultz in court records and the number listed for King was disconnected. There was no attorney listed for either in online court records.
Stultz and King have court dates set for April 8, online court records show.