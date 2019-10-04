A Taneytown man faces several charges, including second-degree assault, after he allegedly dragged a woman by her hair Wednesday.
Walter C. Parrish, 26, was also charged with resisting arrest, failing to obey a lawful order and intoxicated endangerment, according to online court records. He was released Thursday after posting a $1,000 bond, the records show.
According to the statement of probable cause, Parrish harassed a woman at a Taneytown residence. Parrish and the woman argued, then he grabbed her by the hair and dragged her across the yard, according to the statement. Another man put Parrish in a “choke hold” to get him off the woman, then the woman called 911, the statement reads.
Police arrived at about 7:15 p.m. according to the statement.
Taneytown police noted multiple cuts on the woman’s legs and “separated hair” around her head, according to the statement. A witness said Parrish had been drinking when he got into the argument, the statement reads.
When police arrested Parrish, he tensed and refused to be put in handcuffs, then the officer took him to the ground and he continued resisting, according to the statement. Parrish eventually complied, and police noticed an odor of alcohol on him, the statement reads.
Calls to the phone number listed for Parrish were met with a busy signal. The Carroll County Public Defender’s Office was not immediately available for comment.