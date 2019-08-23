Westminster woman charged with intent to distribute after police allegedly find narcotics in her purse, rectum

While the police officer helped Palya out of the patrol vehicle at Carroll County Central Booking he saw a pile of Xanax pills in the car and noticed white residue around Palya’s lips and inside her mouth. Palya said she found her pill bottle on the seat of the vehicle when she got inside and took two pills, according to the statement. The officer found the bottle, which contained 38 Xanax pills and 28 partial pills, wedged between the seat bottom and back, according to the statement.