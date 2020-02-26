Westminster man charged with assault after alleged fight outside Olive Garden

A Westminster man has been charged with assault after allegedly “jumping” another man Tuesday outside the Olive Garden on Gorsuch Road in Westminster.
Daniel W. Graham, 21, of the unit block of Pennsylvania Ave. is charged with one count of second-degree assault, according to electronic court records, a misdemeanor charge.
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of a fight in progress at about 2:33 p.m. on Feb. 25 at the Olive Garden, and arrived to find a large number of people standing around and vehicles in the parking lot, according to charging documents. Police stopped a man walking away from the scene who was identified as Graham.
Another man on the scene told police that two men had “jumped” him, according to charging documents, which also note the victim had a bloody nose and a cut on his right cheek.
Witnesses showed police video of Graham existing his vehicle and approaching the victim before striking the victim in the face about five times in a “hammer striking” motion with his fist, according to charging documents. Graham allegedly tried to flee the scene in his vehicle after the fight but other people used their vehicles to block him in so he could not leave.
A second male suspect was seen in the videos by police, but had left the scene before officers arrived, according to charging documents.
Graham was arrested and taken to the Carroll County Detention Center, where he was initially held without bond, according to electronic court records, but was released Wednesday on a $1,000 unsecured bond after a bail review hearing. He is next due in Carroll County District Court on May 19.
When reached by phone Wednesday, Graham declined to comment. He is being represented by the Carroll County Public Defender’s Office, court records show.