Two more men are facing burglary charges after property was allegedly damaged and items stolen last weekend at the former North Carroll High School in Hampstead.
Ryan Wesley Glover, 18, of 1100 Broadmoor Court in Hampstead, was charged with one count each of fourth-degree burglary with the intent to commit theft, fourth-degree burglary for breaking or entering into a store, malicious destruction of property with a value over $1,000, theft between $100 to under $1,500, conspiracy to commit theft between $100 to under $1,500, and second-degree burglary. Glover was released Wednesday on $7,500 bail, online court records show.
Nycholas Jaymz Henderson, 22, of the 400 block of E. Green St. in Westminster, was charged with one count each of fourth-degree burglary with the intent to commit theft, fourth-degree burglary for breaking or entering into a store, malicious destruction of property with a value over $1,000, theft between $100 to under $1,500, and second-degree burglary. Henderson was released on $3,500 bail, online court records show.
These follow the arrest of Xavier John Shaffer for his alleged involvement in the same incident.
The building, closed as a school in 2016, houses the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy. No items were missing or damaged from the training academy, which takes up one section of the former school. The facility, including its gymnasium, still hosts some sporting events and a wrestling tournament was being held over the weekend.
On Dec. 14, according to charging documents, police found the concessions area at the former high school to be in disarray, with candy and chips missing or scattered around the lobby and money from the concession stand missing. The concession table was also found turned over, as was tournament seating in the gymnasium. The speaker amplifier used for announcements, valued at $400, was missing.
On the second floor of the building, investigators found a drywall section torn off the wall and lying on the floor, along with a small section of drywall that was left near the bottom of the wall broken and in pieces. The estimated costs of damages exceeded $1,000. Police also found two broken emergency exit signs on the floor in the hallway, an old security camera ripped out of the ceiling and lying on the floor and a desk in a stairwell.
On the third floor, it was apparent a fire extinguisher had been dispensed, as if while someone was running down the hallway. Two more extinguishers were also missing and the women’s bathrooms were coated in fire suppression material, as was every surface of the auditorium. Police also found a filing cabinet open and on its side in front of the stage and North Carroll High School honor role student bumper stickers were strewn on the ground, according to the statement.
Glover was arrested on Dec. 18. No phone number was listed for Glover on charging documents. No hearing date has been set.
Henderson turned himself into the police on Dec. 15. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 15. Henderson could not be reached for comment.