Westminster woman arrested, charged with assault

A Westminster woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly committed assault and violated a protection order on Aug. 2.
Cassie Breanne Norris, 26, of E. Main Street, was charged with one count of assault in the second degree and one count of violating a protection order. She was released on a $5,000 bond as of Thursday, according to electronic court records.
According to the statement of probable cause, Norris allegedly entered the victim’s property and punched them with a closed fist.
Norris allegedly knew someone that had a restraining order against her was on the property, according to the statement.
Norris could not be reached at the time of publication.
A trial is scheduled for October 23.