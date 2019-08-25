Advertisement

Westminster woman arrested, charged with assault

Akira Kyles
By
Carroll County Times |
Aug 25, 2019 | 5:12 AM
Cassie B. Norris (Courtesy of Carroll County Sheriff's Office) - Original Credit: Carroll County Sheriff's Office (Carroll County Sheriffs Office / HANDOUT)

A Westminster woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly committed assault and violated a protection order on Aug. 2.

Cassie Breanne Norris, 26, of E. Main Street, was charged with one count of assault in the second degree and one count of violating a protection order. She was released on a $5,000 bond as of Thursday, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of probable cause, Norris allegedly entered the victim’s property and punched them with a closed fist.

Norris allegedly knew someone that had a restraining order against her was on the property, according to the statement.

Norris could not be reached at the time of publication.

A trial is scheduled for October 23.

