Lars Nye Nolen, of Hampstead, was arrested after allegedly throwing a brick through a car window, striking a woman in the ribs.
Nolen, 34, was charged with first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, intoxicated endangerment and malicious destruction of property. He was released on his own recognizance following a Monday bail review.
According to the statement of charges, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Nolen’s residence for a reported dispute on Oct. 3.
On arriving, police spoke to three occupants of a vehicle outside. The vehicle’s front window was shattered and a concrete brick, later determined to be 22.4 pounds, was inside the car between the door and the driver, according to the statement.
According to the driver and two passengers, they went to the residence to check on the status of minors at the residence after believing Nolen was intoxicated. The three told police that when they arrived, Nolen came out of the residence and tried to pry open the van door, but couldn’t because it was locked. He then threw a concrete brick from the driveway through the window, striking the driver on her left side, they told police, according to the statement.
EMS found that the woman had a cut on her forearm and a red mark on her ribcage. The woman was transported to Carroll Hospital. Through investigation, police said her injuries were consistent with a concrete brick being thrown through the window, according to the statement.
Deputies attempted to contact Nolen by knocking on his residence, calling him and using lights and sirens, but got no response. The Carroll County Crisis Response Team and Hostage Negotiation Team were called to the scene. The Hostage Negotiation Team made phone contact with Nolen and he exited the house with two minors and was taken into custody without further incident, according to the statement.
Nolen is being represented by the Carroll County Office of the Public Defender, according to electronic court records. He did not respond to a call for comment as of 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 1.