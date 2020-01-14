A Westminster man is being held without bond after allegedly threatening two people with a knife Saturday.
James Everett Nicholson, 24, of the 400 block of Mathias Court, Westminster, is charged with two felony counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and one count of reckless endangerment, the latter three charges being misdemeanors, according to electronic court records.
Westminster police responded to the 400 block of Mathias Court around 12:27 a.m. Saturday for a call of a suspect with knife, according to charging documents. Police spoke with two people who had called police after Nicholson allegedly approached them with a knife while they were leaving the area in a car.
The two victims told police that a man, later identified as Nicholson, had been staring at them as they got into their vehicle to leave the area, and, according to charging documents, Nicholson approached their vehicle as they began pulling out of the parking lot. In his hand, allegedly, was a knife the two victims described to police as a possible “steak” knife.
Nicholson allegedly held the knife up in an “aggressive manner" and allegedly told the two victims that he would “defend his property,” according to charging documents, though police note that the altercation occurred in a common parking lot, and not on Nicholson’s property.
Police detained Nicholson and located a knife, its blade stuck in the ground near a tree about 10 feet away from him, according to charging documents, describing the implement as being about 12 inches in total length with a roughly 6-inch serrated blade.
Nicholson was arrested and allegedly “made random statements referring to gang activity in Baltimore,” before being taken to Carroll County Central Booking, according to charging documents.
Nicholson is being held without bond and is next due in Carroll County District Court on Feb. 4 for a preliminary hearing, according to electronic court records.