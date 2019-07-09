Westminster man arrested, charged with assault

A Westminster man was arrested Monday after he allegedly assaulted another person.
Nicholas Angel Velez, 24, of the 100 block of Pennsylvania Ave., was charged with second-degree assault. As of Tuesday morning, he was being held without bond at the Carroll County Detention Center, according to electronic court records.
According to the statement of probable cause, Velez slapped and choked a person, who was left with visible markings — red fingerprint marks on the left side of their neck, a red mark on their right shoulder, red and purple bruising on their left arm, a broken finger nail and a broken toe nail.
Velez had a scratch on the left side of his “neck area,” which is believed to be from the victim’s self-defense attempts, according to the statement.
Westminster Police Department responded to the incident.
A court date is scheduled for Sept. 18.