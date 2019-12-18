A Randallstown man was charged with making a threat of mass violence after he allegedly called 911 on Monday to say he put a bomb in a New Windsor warehouse where he was employed.
Tyree A. Seymore, 27, of the 3700 block of Kings Point Road, was charged with issuing a threat of mass violence, arson threat, telephone misuse, and making a false statement about the possible detonation of a destructive device, according to online court records. He was being held without bond as of Wednesday morning, and had a bail review hearing scheduled for 11 a.m., online court records indicate.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday referred to the incident as a threat but declined to specify what type of threat or answer further questions, though the Sheriff’s Office said Monday no one was injured. Charging documents that became available Wednesday at Carroll County District Court revealed further details.
According to charging documents, Sheriff’s Office deputies went to Performance Food Group at 1333 Avondale Road for a report of a bomb threat at 5:23 p.m. While deputies were on the way, a man placed a call to 911, alleging that he put a bomb in the warehouse and everybody would die in three hours, according to charging documents.
Police evacuated about 60 personnel from Performance Food Group, and numerous K-9 bomb-sniffing dogs searched the area and deemed the building safe at 10:03 p.m., according to charging documents.
“Out of an abundance of caution,” police temporarily shut down roadways surrounding the business, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
A second threatening call was placed to 911 at 5:51 p.m. from the same number, charging documents read.
Police worked with phone service providers to track the source of the calls.
“Performance Food Group’s priority during this incident and ongoing is the safety of our associates. We appreciate the quick response and actions of law enforcement and are fully cooperating with their investigation,” Trisha Meade, director of communications and engagement for Performance Food Group, wrote in an email Tuesday evening.
Performance Food Group management told police that Seymore was an employee who had been working for the business about one month and did not show up to work Monday, according to charging documents. Staff told police Seymore’s job performance was recently not meeting standards and he was “counseled,” charging documents state.
No attorney was listed for Seymore in online court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 16.