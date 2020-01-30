Police went to a residence in the unit block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Westminster looking for Day, but after Day opened the door and they told him he was under arrest, he yelled a profanity and closed the door on the hands of two officers, according to charging documents. Day eventually left the residence freely, the officers arrested him and asked for the whereabouts of the missing items from the purse, at which time Day said they were inside the residence, according to charging documents. The officers retrieved the victim’s belongings from the residence, minus a bank card, according to the charging documents.