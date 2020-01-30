A New Windsor man faces theft and assault charges after he allegedly stole items from a car, made fraudulent purchases and assaulted two police officers in October of last year.
Brent Bryant Day, 26, of the 2500 block of Marston Road, faces 18 charges including two counts of second-degree assault, one count of resisting arrest, multiple counts of charging another’s credit card, one count of stealing another’s credit card, multiple theft charges between $100 to under $1,500 and one felony theft scheme, according to online court records.
Day’s warrant for arrest was served on Jan. 20. He is currently being held without bond for the charges.
According to charging documents, Westminster police responded to a call regarding a purse stolen from a car containing a leather wallet, about $30 in currency, a Maryland driver’s license, a cellphone, two bank cards, five or six store cards, two car keys, three home keys and one key to a business with a total value of more than $700.
Police received video footage from a Westminster resident showing a man carrying and going through the purse that was reported missing in the theft, according to charging documents, and a Westminster police officer identified Day from the video. The purse, which was found without the aforementioned items, was returned to the victim.
Police went to a residence in the unit block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Westminster looking for Day, but after Day opened the door and they told him he was under arrest, he yelled a profanity and closed the door on the hands of two officers, according to charging documents. Day eventually left the residence freely, the officers arrested him and asked for the whereabouts of the missing items from the purse, at which time Day said they were inside the residence, according to charging documents. The officers retrieved the victim’s belongings from the residence, minus a bank card, according to the charging documents.
Day became unresponsive in transport and was taken to the Carroll Hospital.
The investigation determined the victim’s bank card had been used at a GameStop, Dick’s Sporting Goods and 7-Eleven, with more than $1,000 total being charged, and surveillance footage and/or employees placed Day at each of the stores, using the victim’s bank card, according to charging documents.
Day has a trial scheduled for March 20, according to online court records.