New Windsor man charged with sex offense after allegedly exposing himself to woman hired to clean home

A New Windsor man is charged after he allegedly exposed himself to a woman who had been hired to clean a home where he was helping move furniture out.
Vertus Cesar Jr., 33, of the 3300 block of New Buffalo Road, was charged with second-degree assault, indecent exposure and fourth-degree sex offense, online court records show. He is being held without bond, according to the records.
On Aug. 30, police responded to a home in the 300 block of Bishop Court in Westminster and spoke with a woman who said she had been sexually assaulted in the home, according to charging documents. The victim said she had been hired to clean the house while Cesar and another woman moved furniture out. She was told they would be coming in and out of the house throughout the day.
Cesar later arrived alone at the home and complimented her cleaning, charging documents state. While cleaning out the shower, the victim told police, Cesar came behind her to help hang the shower head and pressed up against her, with his penis erect through his pants.
The victim immediately left the bathroom and felt uncomfortable with the interaction, she told police. She continued to clean and was scrubbing the toilet when Cesar re-entered the bathroom and she felt Cesar’s penis hit her across her left cheek, according to charging documents.
Cesar said he was “sorry” and that he “was trying to go the bathroom,” the victim told police. She yelled for him to go away, then Cesar took off running and left the residence, charging documents state.
There was no attorney listed for Cesar in online court records as of Saturday. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 16.