New Windsor man charged with assault after allegedly pinning woman

A New Windsor man was charged after allegedly pinning a woman to the ground.
Richard John Jackson Jr., 60, was charged with one count of second-degree assault, according to online court records. Jackson was released on a $7,000 bond Monday.
According to charging documents, when police arrived on the scene, the alleged victim told them that she and Jackson were verbally arguing, then Jackson slammed her on the ground, stayed on top of her and continued to push her into the ground. She told police that Jackson got off her and fled in a car.
She complained about pain in her right wrist and was treated at the scene for her injuries, and a medic noticed signs of a fractured bone in her wrist, according to the charging documents. Police wrote that they noticed a cut on her right ring finger.
The woman described the vehicle that Jackson fled the scene in, and police conducted a traffic stop on it and detained him, according to the charging documents.
Jackson has a trial scheduled for Oct. 7.
There was no attorney listed for Jackson in online court records Wednesday afternoon. Jackson could not be reached for comment.