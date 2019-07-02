New Windsor man charged with intent to distribute drugs

According to the statement of charges, Maryland State Police on patrol in the area of Bancroft and Morning Frost streets Feb. 27 noticed a 2005 silver Chevrolet Cobalt parked with its engine running and revving at about 10:25 p.m. Inside the vehicle sat Vanwart, “slumped over,” looking asleep or unconscious, according to the statement. The trooper awoke Vanwart with a knock on the vehicle’s window and saw, within plain view, a hospital syringe with blood on the needle in the front passenger seat, three blue/clear pills capsules with white powder inside, and a “silver spoon with burned residue” within the driver’s side door panel, according to the statement.