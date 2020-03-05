New Windsor man charged with intent to distribute after police allegedly find fentanyl in a search

A New Windsor man was arrested after police found fentanyl and other drugs in his residence, police say.
Gary D. Wolfe, 48, of the 1200 block of Western Chapel Road was charged with one count of possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute and two counts of possessing a controlled dangerous substance. He was being held without bail after a Wednesday bail review, according to electronic court records.
According to charging documents, a Maryland State Police narcotics unit raided Wolfe’s residence under a search and seizure warrant. In the search, police allegedly found 45 suspected Oxycodone pills, about 20 capsules of suspected fentanyl, suspected crack cocaine and a glass pipe. Wolfe told police the items were his and he sells fentanyl and Oxycodone in order to pay his bills.
Police believe the amount of fentanyl indicates an intent to distribute and clear gel capsules also found in the search can be used as packaging materials.
The substances were sent to the Maryland State Police lab for processing, according to the statement.
Two other people who were in the residence at the time had not been charged as of Wednesday evening.
Wolfe is being represented by the Carroll County Public Defender’s Office. A preliminary hearing for Wolfe is scheduled for April 2.