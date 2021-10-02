xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Jury finds Hampstead man not guilty of assault

By
Carroll County Times
Oct 02, 2021 5:00 AM

A Hampstead man was found not guilty by a jury after he was charged with sexual assault.

Jason Bryant Nelson, 35, pleaded not guilty to, and later was found not guilty of, second-degree rape and assault after a five-day trial in May.

Nelson, who was 33 at the time of the alleged incident, was accused in January 2020 of kicking a woman so her chin hit a nightstand according to police reports.

Police alleged that he forced her to have sex after she attempted to leave the residence. He was later held without bond.

Joe Pappafotis, who represented Nelson, said they were pleased with the jury’s verdict “and that they acquitted Jason from any wrongdoing.”

He added that from the beginning, they knew they had a compelling case.

Ashley Pamer of the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office said the office respects the jury’s verdict, but noted that having to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt is difficult.

Latest Carroll County Crime

“That’s kind of what happened in this case,” she said. “We’ll continue to prosecute these kind of cases and support our victims always.”

