A Hampstead man was being held without bail after an alleged first-degree rape.
Jason Bryant Nelson, 33, was charged with five counts including first- and second-degree rape and second-degree assault. He was being held without bail following a bail review Monday, according to electronic court records.
According to charging documents, an officer of the Hampstead Police Department responded to a residence in the town on Jan. 26. During an argument, on Jan. 25, Nelson allegedly kicked a woman so her chin hit a nightstand. Later, he returned intoxicated and began to scream and break items, and punched a hole in a wall, according to the statement.
When the woman attempted to leave the residence, Nelson allegedly overpowered her and forced sexual intercourse. Police documented the woman’s injuries.
No attorney was listed for Nelson in electronic court records. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Feb. 26.