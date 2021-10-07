Pennsylvania man facing manslaughter charges a year after fatal Westminster collision

A Pennsylvania man was charged last week with negligent manslaughter after an October 2020 collision in Westminster killed a Baltimore woman, according to indictment documents.
Sean P. Baxley Jr., 25, of Hanover, faces five counts of charges related to negligent manslaughter and alcohol impairment, court documents state.
Sky Danee Campbell, 22, died after the Oct. 10 crash in the 3300 block of Murkle Road, west of Md. 97, after being taken to Carroll Hospital, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said. At the time, two 24-year-olds were also taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with serious injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. One of the men was operating one dirt bike with Campbell as a passenger, while the second man was operating the other dirt bike. The two bikes were headed westbound on Murkle Road before they ran into each other, authorities said.
It is unclear which dirt bike Baxley is accused of driving, and Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office said it could not comment on the case.
“Because this is a pending case, we are ethically prohibited from commenting beyond the charging documents that are publicly available,” Cara Lewis, special counsel to the State’s Attorney’s Office, wrote in an email.
Peter Jon Korzenewski, the attorney listed for Baxley, did not immediately return a request for comment.
Of the five charges, two are labeled as felonies — a negligent manslaughter charge associated with an automobile, boat or other vehicle, and a homicide charge associated with a vehicle and alcohol impairment.
Beneath the homicide charge on the indictment document, it states Baxley “unlawfully, as a result of his negligent driving, operation and control of a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol, did kill Sky Campbell, against the peace, government and dignity of the state.”
The charge has a three-year maximum penalty of incarceration; the negligent manslaughter with a vehicle charge has a maximum penalty of up to 10 years.
The three other counts, which are manslaughter and impairment related misdemeanors, have a combined maximum penalty of six years, with a potential fine between $1,000 and $5,000 for each.
Baxley was released from bond on recognizance Oct. 1, according to court records, and scheduled to be back in Carroll County Circuit Court on Dec. 8.