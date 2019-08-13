Mount Airy man charged after allegedly stealing from Jiffy Lube, hiding drugs from police

A Mount Airy man was charged Friday after he allegedly stole scrap metal from a Jiffy Lube and hid drugs while being arrested.
Robert Neil Smith, 43, of the 5800 block of Woodville Road, was charged with altering physical evidence, possession that isn’t marijuana, theft from $100 to under $1,500 and fourth-degree burglary.
Smith posted a $2,500 bond as of Sunday, according to electronic court records.
According to the statement of probable cause, Smith was caught on camera stealing at least $500 worth of scrap metal from a Dumpster at the Jiffy Lube on Twin Arch Road. When contacted by police, Smith said he didn’t know that he couldn’t take the items from the back of the Jiffy Lube and returned them after police contacted him, the statement read.
When he was arrested after returning the stolen property, he urged that he had to use the bathroom and the arresting officer allowed him to use the bathroom at the Jiffy Lube, according to the statement. After he returned from the restroom, police said, he had a white powdery substance on his nose, suspected to be heroin. After investigating the bathroom, officers found gel capsules.
Smith could not be reached for comment Tuesday. He was listed in electronic court records as being represented by a public defender, Laura Kozlowski, who could not immediately be reached for comment.
A court date is scheduled for Oct. 11.