A Mount Airy man faces an assault charge after allegedly closing a door on a woman’s arm on Oct. 9.
Justin Alan Jones, 28, of the 2400 block of Braddock Road, was charged with assault in the second degree. Jones posted a $7,000 bond on Oct. 10.
According to the statement of probable cause, Jones allegedly closed a door on the victim’s right arm as they tried to exit the front doorway of the residence. The victim was found to have her right forearm bruised by one of the officers on the scene, according to the statement.
Jones has a trial scheduled for Dec. 18.