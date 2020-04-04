Mount Airy ‘reeling’ after mother of three and high-school lacrosse player killed in shooting

“We are still trying to develop a motive for the shooting, particularly why he shot Noah Homayouni. We’ve seized several cellphones in hopes they will give us some indication to what may have gone tragically wrong,” he said. "It will take some time to download and recover the data on those devices. We know upward of 30 rounds were shot from a rifle. Multiple rounds were located in parked cars at Noah Homayouni’s house. It appears that he may have been trying to get into his house when he was struck. It looks like he ran to a neighbor’s property after being struck then collapsed.